A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon for isolated tornadoes and a few strong thunderstorms.
The focus today will be on Tropical Depression Laura and how it will impact the Mid State this afternoon.
Bands of showers and storms will pinwheel through our area this afternoon.
In any one of these bands, gusty winds of 30-40 mph are possible as well as a brief spin-up tornado. Thankfully, the overall threat for tornadoes is quite low.
Heavy downpours could quickly lead to isolated flooding today, too.
The window for stormy weather today is from about 2 p.m. this afternoon until midnight tonight.
Rain will transition to the Plateau on Saturday, leaving the rest of the midstate mostly dry to begin the weekend.
Saturday night, a weak front slides through the area bringing us a few more showers but nothing severe.
Rain chances remain elevated on Sunday and for at least the first half of next week.
If you've been craving rain there's a good chance you'll see some at some point in the next seven days.
