Very windy day across the Mid State.
Winds will continue to gust as high as 40mph through the rest of the day.
In addition to the wind, thunderstorm chances will increase into the second half of Wednesday as a cold front marches into our area.
Thankfully, the overall chance for severe storms is very low but not zero.
Main concerns with any storms will be damaging winds.
A very isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.
Clouds will begin to fade away allowing for more sun by Thursday afternoon.
We'll be dry with highs near 60° Thursday afternoon.
Thursday through Saturday looks dry before another shot at rain Sunday.
Overnight Sunday and early Monday morning there could be just enough cold air to transition some rain over to a rain/snow or rain/flurry mix.
Whatever ends up happening, there's a low likelihood of any real accumulation.
As with any chance for snow in the Mid State...have low expectations.
