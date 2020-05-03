**A 4WARN Wx Alert is in effect Monday afternoon and evening for the potential for strong to severe storms**
After an active Sunday we'll begin the new week on a quiet note.
However, another round of strong storms is expected during the late afternoon and evening Monday.
A line of storms will drop in from the northwest just before sunset Monday night.
Damaging winds, small hail and frequent lightning are possible threats Monday night.
Rain chances are lower Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday before another round of storms moves in Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.