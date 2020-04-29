** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon for the chance of strong storms**
A thin line of showers and storms will continue to push into Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
The chance for strong to severe storms is quite low today but not zero.
The most likely spot for stronger storms will be on the Plateau today.
Damaging Winds will be the main threat with this line today.
Once this line clears the area we'll be back to dry conditions by Thursday.
Dry weather sticks around for Friday and Saturday before another round of rain moves in on Sunday.
Temperatures step through the 60's Thursday, 70's Friday and 80's Saturday and Sunday.
