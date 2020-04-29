** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon for the chance of strong storms**

A thin line of showers and storms will continue to push into Middle Tennessee this afternoon. 
The chance for strong to severe storms is quite low today but not zero. 
The most likely spot for stronger storms will be on the Plateau today. 
 
Damaging Winds will be the main threat with this line today. 
 
Once this line clears the area we'll be back to dry conditions by Thursday. 
Dry weather sticks around for Friday and Saturday before another round of rain moves in on Sunday. 
 
Temperatures step through the 60's Thursday, 70's Friday and 80's Saturday and Sunday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.