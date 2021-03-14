Clouds will stick around overnight with low temperatures falling into the low 50s.
By tomorrow morning, rain showers will start to move in from the west. A line of showers will gradually intensify into a few scattered thunderstorms, moving west to east. No severe weather expected, but be prepared for periods of heavy downpours. Highs will be warm around 70°. Lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be terrific with partly sunny skies and our high near 75°.
More rain and thunderstorms sweep in on Wednesday, with some having the potential to be strong-to-severe. Rain will likely linger into Thursday morning before clearing out by the weekend.
