Our weekend weather won't get you enthused, but it won't be bad, either.
Today we'll start with a few light, scattered showers here and there around Middle Tennessee. Your chance of rain is only 30% and that's mostly for this morning. Cloudy skies and no direct sunshine until possibly late this afternoon when we'll see some breaks in the clouds. Today's highs in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds hang around Saturday night with lows in the mid-40s.
Sunday begins with some sunshine under partly sunny skies. We could see another shower Sunday afternoon with high temps again in the mid-60s.
More sunshine starts the week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with our highs near 70 degrees.
Tuesday evening could bring another brief shower as a cold front moves through leaving us with cooler temps on Wednesday and Thursday. We'll have final chance of light frost on Thursday morning.
