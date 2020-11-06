Warmth this weekend will make the outdoors most inviting.
This afternoon will continue with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Temperatures will keep inching upward over the next few days. Lows will increase daily, into the 40s, then 50s, and then lowermost 60s. Highs will steadily climb into next week too, eventually getting close to 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Our next decent chance for rain arrives Tuesday night, with scattered showers lingering into Wednesday as well.
