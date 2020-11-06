Warm November weekend ahead! Rain chances return next week.

Warmth this weekend will make the outdoors most inviting.

This afternoon will continue with sunshine.  Highs will be in the mid 70s. 

Temperatures will keep inching upward over the next few days.  Lows will increase daily, into the 40s, then 50s, and then lowermost 60s.  Highs will steadily climb into next week too, eventually getting close to 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next decent chance for rain arrives Tuesday night, with scattered showers lingering into Wednesday as well.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.