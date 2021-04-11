A great looking forecast for the start of the new week!
Skies stay clear tonight with overnight low temperatures falling to the low 50s.
Plenty of sunshine for Monday with warm temperatures close to 80°.
More milder temperatures return for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mix a sun and clouds. A very low rain chance late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through.
We will stay nice and dry through the work week. But a few showers are possible on Saturday. Only a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s heading into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.