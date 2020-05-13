A warm front is sliding northward through the Mid State. Ahead of it, there are a few areas of rain, so keep you umbrella with you this afternoon if you venture outdoors.
The warmer & more humid air should begin to reach Nashville between 2pm and 3pm. Tonight, any rain will exit the area. Spotty fog will form overnight, with lows around 60.
Hot and even more humid weather will take over on Thursday and linger into Sunday. After today, the rain chance in the Mid State will be low (but not zero) until Sunday afternoon, when our next cold front moves in.
Slightly cooler and less humid air takes over on Monday and Tuesday, before summertime heat and humidity return Wednesday and beyond.
