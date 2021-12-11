After a morning of severe storms, a cold front will now push through Middle Tennessee dropping temperatures throughout the day.
Expect a very cold, overcast day. Clouds will move out later this evening. As skies clear, temperatures will tumble down to the 20s overnight.
Sunday will be nice and sunny. Highs will be seasonable in the low 50s. Lows will once again fall to below freezing.
Monday begins a warm-up with highs climbing back into the 60s with sunshine. The 60s stick around into Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs climb to 70°.
Our next chance of rain comes late in the day Thursday. Highs will remain warm for mid-December around 70°. Showers will linger into Friday.
