Back by popular demand the Sun will be revisiting Middle Tennessee today, peeking through morning clouds and then making a good appearance this afternoon. Repeat performances are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday as well.
Today starts with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. But clouds will clear through mid-afternoon allowing our high temps to reach around 70 degrees today.
Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning but clear, sunny skies on Monday will send our high temps to 80 degrees.
A few clouds on Tuesday, but a southerly wind will help our afternoon temps to reach the mid-80s.
Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain, especially in our northwest counties.
Wednesday night and Thursday our rain chances increase to 50% with a return to low-70 temperatures on Friday.
Next weekend starts with a small chance for rain and highs in the mid-70s.
