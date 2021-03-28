Turning cooler tonight as our skies stay clear and our low temperatures fall to the mid 30s overnight.
Monday and Tuesday look beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming back in the 60s and 70s.
Our next weather-maker moves in on Wednesday with a few rain showers and cooler air. Expect a 50% chance of rain throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s and lows near freezing.
The last few days of the week will be nice and sunny, but will still be trending on the cooler side. Highs for Thursday and Friday will stay in the 50s with lows at or below freezing.
We'll warm up a little bit just in time for the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.