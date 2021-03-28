Rain is ending from west to each across Middle Tennessee this morning, and will be cleared out by lunchtime, with sunshine and much cooler temperatures.

Turning cooler tonight as our skies stay clear and our low temperatures fall to the mid 30s overnight. 

Monday and Tuesday look beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming back in the 60s and 70s. 

Our next weather-maker moves in on Wednesday with a few rain showers and cooler air. Expect a 50% chance of rain throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s and lows near freezing. 

The last few days of the week will be nice and sunny, but will still be trending on the cooler side.  Highs for Thursday and Friday will stay in the 50s with lows at or below freezing. 

We'll warm up a little bit just in time for the weekend! 

 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

