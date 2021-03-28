Rain is ending from west to each across Middle Tennessee this morning, and will be cleared out by lunchtime, with sunshine and much cooler temperatures.

We're enjoying sunshine with just a few interruptions of clouds today. Our high temperature  will struggle to reach the low 60s as cool air pushes in behind last night's storms.

Tonight those clear skies will allow the temperature to drop into the mid to upper 30s.  

Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with only a slight chance of any showers and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s and 70s. 

Wednesday brings another chance for rain with more cooler air. But we'll end the work week with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, plus  a gorgeous, sunny day this coming Saturday.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.