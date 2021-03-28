We're enjoying sunshine with just a few interruptions of clouds today. Our high temperature will struggle to reach the low 60s as cool air pushes in behind last night's storms.
Tonight those clear skies will allow the temperature to drop into the mid to upper 30s.
Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with only a slight chance of any showers and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday brings another chance for rain with more cooler air. But we'll end the work week with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, plus a gorgeous, sunny day this coming Saturday.
