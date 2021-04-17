A few showers to end the weekend, but warmer days are ahead.
Tonight mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog developing overnight, lows in the mid-40s.
Sunday starts with sunshine but expect increasing clouds in the afternoon. A shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon into the evening with high temperatures again in the mid-60s.
More sunshine starts the week with mostly sunny sky on Monday and Tuesday with our highs near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
Tuesday evening a cold front will bring a few showers late overnight, low near 40.
Wednesday morning a few showers linger. Clearing in the afternoon with cooler temperatures in the low 60s.
Early Thursday morning some patchy frost will be possible, with lows dipping to the mid to upper 30s. Highs will rebound to the upper 60s.
Friday Partly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible Friday evening. High in the upper 60s.
Saturday showers return with a high near 70.
