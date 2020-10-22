After a near record hot day, rain and thunderstorms are moving in Friday. Cooler air follows for part of the weekend.
Tonight will remain very pleasant with lows in the 60s as clouds begin to move in.
Spotty showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts. Count on highs in the lowermost 80s. Rain will linger in spots well into the evening.
Saturday will then turn much cooler with clouds, possible stray shower, highs in the 60s.
Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 70. Again an isolated shower is possible, most will be dry.
Chances for rain will then linger well into next week, with an early week warm-up followed by cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday.
