Rain returns to the Mid State in the next 36 hours.
In the meantime, cloudy and mild weather will continue this afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s. Tonight will be dry and cool, but not as cold as this morning. Expect start temperatures on Wednesday to be in the upper 50s.
A few showers will move in from the west on Wednesday, especially late in the day. Nashville's shower chance during the day is only 20%, but by contrast, rain is expected over western Middle Tennessee by sunset.
Rain overspreads the rest of the area Wednesday night and Thursday.
Friday, showers should move out quickly, allowing for breaking clouds and a pleasant evening for high school football.
Warmer weather (low 80s) are likely this weekend, with more humidity, and the slight chance for a few showers Sunday afternoon.
