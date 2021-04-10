Our first round of storms mostly fizzled out before getting severe last night. But a second wave of rain and possible thunderstorms will keep us on alert this morning and through the mid-day and early afternoon. The greatest threat will be south of I-40 and along and east of I-65 with a chance of thunderstorms, hail, and high wind gusts. We can't rule out a quick spin-up tornado, so make sure you have two sources of receiving weather alerts today.
Once this wave of showers and thunderstorms moves out this afternoon, we'll enjoy clearing skies and seasonal temperatures tonight and Sunday, and throughout the week ahead.
Today's high temperature will be around 73 degrees with clouds and rain showers until early afternoon, then decreasing clouds. Overnight the clouds clear out and our low will be around 50 degrees.
Sunday expect sunny skies and a high around 71.
Monday will be our warmest day this week with a high near 78 and mostly sunny skies.
The rest of the week looks mild, with high temps generally around 70 degrees and only a slight chance of rain mid-week.
