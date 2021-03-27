We're facing several threats of rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of tornados Saturday and Saturday night. That's a lot to pack into one sentence, so let's break it down.
Beginning Saturday morning before sunrise we'll see showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in Southern Middle Tennessee. These will be south of I-40 until about 7am.
After sunrise these showers and storms will spread across most of Middle Tennessee and continue on and off through the day. Winds will generally stay light and from the South, but some of the rain could be heavy in a few spots and lightning is possible.
Saturday's high temperatures will be warm - above 70 degrees across the area.
More showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday night with the most severe line of storms passing through around midnight through 3am Sunday morning. Strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will move through, and there's a chance of damaging hail. We cannot rule out a nighttime tornado overnight.
The storms clear out Sunday morning. Sunny on Sunday afternoon with cooler temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday night we'll cool off into the upper 30s.
Monday and Tuesday look pleasant with only a slight chance of any showers and mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday brings another chance for rain. Cooler temps in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.
We'll end the work week with Sunny skies on Thursday and Friday.
