We have a wonderful Labor Day ahead of us with plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting back into the lower and mid 80s again.
Tonight will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.
Our temperatures climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday with abundant sunshine in the afternoon.
A few more clouds mix in on Wednesday with a stray shower to keep an eye out for in the afternoon.
It does look like most if not all of us will stay dry though on Wednesday. Sunshine wins out to end the week with temperatures in the lower and mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
We'll turn up the heat a little more for our weekend and also keep that sunshine rolling.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will push back into the upper 80s.
