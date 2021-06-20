A beautiful Father's Day is in store for Middle Tennessee today... but rain and storms are right around the corner.
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the midstate. Just like yesterday, a very low chance of a pop-up shower is possible, but most will stay dry all day. Lows fall to the mid 70s overnight.
Changes come Monday as a cold front pushes through our area bringing cooler air and widespread rain and storms. The main line of rain will arrive later in the afternoon, producing thunderstorms from northwest to southeast. Main concerns will be heavy downpours and gusty wind, but some small hail can't be ruled out. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s during the day before cooling off later in the evening.
We dry out Tuesday with much cooler air taking over. Highs will only be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s!
Expect more sunshine on Wednesday through Friday with temperatures climbing back to the high 80s. A passing shower or rumble of thunder will be possible Friday night with scattered showers and storms on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.