Had enough of storms, flooding, lightning, and tornados? Today and the week ahead will bring nearly perfect weather to Middle Tennessee!
The last of yesterday's clouds are exiting this morning, leaving us with abundant sunshine all day. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Clear skies tonight and a low of 52 degrees.
We'll start the week on a warm note with more sunshine on Monday and our warmest high temperatures of the week - right near 80 degrees.
Tuesday brings a few clouds and a high near 71 degrees.
Wednesday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a high around 67. There's a slight chance of some gentle rain in our western and southern counties.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and around 70 degrees for the high temp.
Next weekend begins with a very slight chance of a shower and a high around 68.
