Dry weather expected for much of the week. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s each day. The humidity will be noticeable but not unbearable. Feels like temperatures in the 90s.
By the second half of the week, can't rule out a shower or two for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain in upper 80s and low 90s.
The weekend is when we'll be tracking a more meaningful rain chance. It'll be a touch cooler in the middle 80s.
