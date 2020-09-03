More showers and storms possible tonight, drier and brighter weather arrives for the weekend.
Tonight partly cloudy, warm and muggy with some showers and thunderstorms through the evening mainly east of I-65. Rain and storms diminish later in the evening. Low in the low 70s.
Friday a front brings a few more showers but leaves behind cooler and less humid air. High in the mid 80s.
The holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities! It'll feel much better with less humidity and more sunshine! Lows this weekend will be in the upper 50s to near 60, and highs in the 80s. Taste of fall!
Labor Day and Tuesday most areas will be dry with only a stray shower expected, highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday cooler with highs near 80 to the mid 80s and the shower chance increasing from isolated Wednesday to more scattered Thursday.
