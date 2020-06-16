Warm temperatures with lower humidity continue for a few more days before excessive heat builds this weekend.
Tonight mostly clear and mild, low in the low 60s.
Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s tomorrow. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible along the Plateau later in the afternoon, but most everyone will stay dry.
Heat and humidity will take over for the end of the week. Near 90° temperatures return Thursday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.
The heat continues to build into the weekend. Each day will be mostly sunny with increasing humidity. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Some areas of rain with a few thunderstorms return to the forecast by late Sunday, High in the low 90s.
Monday and Tuesday expect a greater chance for wet weather with some rumbles of thunder. Highs near 90 both days.
