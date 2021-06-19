A little extra cloud cover, but it was not a bad Saturday across middle Tennessee. A nice Sunday is also on tap with a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow and temperatures in the lower 90s. We can also expect it to get slightly more humid tomorrow as well.
Monday will start off dry but showers and thunderstorms are going to work their way back in during the afternoon and evening. Looks like as of now we could see some stronger storms late in the day. Showers and storms should continue into very early Tuesday morning, but we'll dry out in the afternoon and get some sun back. Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Expect more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing back through the 80s. A passing shower or rumble of thunder on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.
