Rain chances hold out through early Friday, expect some afternoon clearing. Highs in the 80s.
The holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities! It'll feel much better with less humidity and more sunshine! Lows this weekend will be in the 60s, and highs in the 80s. Woohoo!
Labor Day features a chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.
