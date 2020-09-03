 

 

Rain chances hold out through early Friday, expect some afternoon clearing. Highs in the 80s. 

The holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities! It'll feel much better with less humidity and more sunshine! Lows this weekend will be in the 60s, and highs in the 80s. Woohoo!

Labor Day features a chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will be dry with highs in the upper 80s.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.