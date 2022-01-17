Sunshine is set to return on Tuesday, bur rain and maybe even more snow could arrive later this week. Stefano DiPietro has the timing in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

Another cold night ahead to refreeze slush on the roads, but warmer temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight will be cold with some clearing as lows drop into the mid-20s.

More sunshine and a much nicer day expected tomorrow. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s.

Another storm system moves in Wednesday. The good news is that during the day it's looking like mostly a rain event with the high in the low 50s. Scattered showers with a possible isolated thunderstorm are likely. As colder air moves back in overnight on Wednesday, any leftover moisture could change over to a wintry mix or some snow showers.

Sunshine back for Thursday and Friday but the colder air returns. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get back to near freezing. Friday will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday and Sunday are still looking dry but chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The dry trend continues Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 40s.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.