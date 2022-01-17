Another cold night ahead to refreeze slush on the roads, but warmer temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight will be cold with some clearing as lows drop into the mid-20s.
More sunshine and a much nicer day expected tomorrow. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s.
Another storm system moves in Wednesday. The good news is that during the day it's looking like mostly a rain event with the high in the low 50s. Scattered showers with a possible isolated thunderstorm are likely. As colder air moves back in overnight on Wednesday, any leftover moisture could change over to a wintry mix or some snow showers.
Sunshine back for Thursday and Friday but the colder air returns. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get back to near freezing. Friday will be in the mid 30s.
Saturday and Sunday are still looking dry but chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The dry trend continues Monday with a partly cloudy sky and a high in the mid 40s.
