The snow is over, but the clouds remain stubborn across the Midstate today.
It's a cold and breezy day with temperatures that will only top off in the upper 30s, but we'll see wind chill values in the 20s.
Tonight will be cold with some clearing as lows drop into the mid-20s.
We can expect more sunshine and a much nicer day tomorrow. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s to near 50 in a few spots.
We should try and enjoy that sunshine because we're tracking another storm system for our Wednesday.
The good news is that during the day it's looking like mostly a rain event. Scattered showers and I even won't rule out a rumble of thunder. But as colder air moves in overnight on Wednesday, any leftover moisture could change over to a wintry mix or some snow showers.
We'll then get some sunshine back for Thursday and Friday but the colder air returns. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get back near 30 and we'll fight to break that freezing mark on Friday.
Saturday and Sunday are still looking chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The good news is that our weather looks calm to end the week and move into our weekend.
