4WARN Weather Alert again tomorrow for possible strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly along the Cumberland Plateau.
Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will diminish. It'll remain very warm and very humid. Lows by morning will be in the mid 70s.
A few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday as our next weather system pushes into the Mid State. A few storms east of I-65 could become strong-severe late in the day. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday much drier and slightly cooler air moves into Middle Tennessee. The trend lingers into the weekend and the beginning of next week. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with highs generally in the mid 80s and little to no chance for rain.
