Despite a chilly start and a few clouds, sunshine and calm winds will get our temperatures moving up nicely by lunchtime. It's a perfect day to wash the car, enjoy the outdoors, and go for a walk. Mostly sunny today with our temperature warming into the mid-60s this afternoon. It'll be chilly again Saturday night with our low getting down to about 37 degrees.
Sunday's forecast is just like Saturday's with a light breeze, sunny skies, and our high in Nashville around 67.
We'll begin next week dry on Monday with a warm high near 70.
Rain chances creep back in by Tuesday afternoon. Still mild with the high near 67.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with just a few isolated showers. Highs near 71.
Thursday the chance of rain increases with a few thunderstorms possible, high near 67.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.
If you haven't already, now's a great time to download the free News4 app to check the forecast and receive instant weather alerts directly to your phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.