Weekend weather will be wonderful. Mostly sunny in the 80s. Little no chance for rain for several days ahead.
4WARN Weather: Final round of showers & strong thunderstorms
- Laura Bannon
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Showers and thunderstorms are likely again today. Some could be strong to severe with gusty wind and hail. It'll be warm and humid in the 80s.
Clearing out tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Back to sunshine and quiet weather for the rest of the week. Tomorrow will be fantastic and comfy in the 80s.
A touch warmer heading into Friday with more sun and highs in the 80s.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reebok and gyms nationwide cut ties with CrossFit after CEO's tweets about George Floyd
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest is rewarded with a car and college scholarship
- Nashville to remain in Phase Two after uptick in COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Atlanta police officers fired after dragging college students from car, tasing them
- Pandemic forces restaurants to close for good
- Thousands gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Nashville
- 18-year-old daughter arrested after deadly shooting of father
- Mother of Jocques Clemmons on police body cameras: 'They're going to hurt us now'
- Numbers show uptick in COVID-19 cases, city to remain in Phase Two
- Three men arrested, charged in Smyrna man's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.