Showers and thunderstorms are likely again today. Some could be strong to severe with gusty wind and hail. It'll be warm and humid in the 80s.

Clearing out tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Back to sunshine and quiet weather for the rest of the week. Tomorrow will be fantastic and comfy in the 80s.
4WARN Forecast June 10
A touch warmer heading into Friday with more sun and highs in the 80s. 

Weekend weather will be wonderful. Mostly sunny in the 80s. Little no chance for rain for several days ahead. 

