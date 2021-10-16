The cooler, fall weather is back with lots of sunshine this weekend.
Expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s across the midstate Saturday and Sunday with very sunny skies. Lows will get down to the 40s overnight.
The gorgeous weather continues as we head into next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming just a little into the 70s and lows in the 50s.
Our next chance of rain comes late Wednesday into Thursday morning, but right now, that's only looking like 20-30%.
