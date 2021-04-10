Clouds push out this evening, leaving behind clear skies with temperatures falling to the low 50s overnight.
We have a very nice end to the weekend. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
Monday will be our warmest day this week with highs getting into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows stay in the low 50s.
The rest of the week looks mild, with high temps generally around 70 degrees. We stay nice and dry for the week with only a small chance of rain on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.