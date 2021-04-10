News4 meteorologist Kirk Harnack forecasts some clouds and rain for the afternoon. Clouds begin to disperse into the evening clearing the skies for a sunny Sunday.

Clouds push out this evening, leaving behind clear skies with temperatures falling to the low 50s overnight. 

We have a very nice end to the weekend. Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. 

Monday will be our warmest day this week with highs getting into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows stay in the low 50s. 

The rest of the week looks mild, with high temps generally around 70 degrees. We stay nice and dry for the week with only a small chance of rain on Saturday. 

