4WARN Weather Alert: Winter storm

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee, especially northwest Tennessee and southern Kentucky, Thursday for freezing rain and ice.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several counties across Middle Tennessee Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for southern Kentucky, Houston, Stewart, Montgomery & Robertson Counties until Thursday evening.
Our first real winter storm of the year is nearing Middle Tennessee today.
Spotty showers will be common for areas north of I-40 today.
As temperatures cool some may see isolated freezing rain today but road temperatures look to stay above freezing. This means road conditions should be manageable.
On Thursday, surface temperature will dip below freezing for areas in northwest Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Freezing rain is expected to start in these areas before sunrise Thursday morning. Accumulating ice is likely to occur in these areas with amounts up to half an inch which will make for dangerous driving conditions Thursday.
Accumulating ice could get as far south as I-40. It all depends on how far southward the cold surface temperatures get.
This system will exit the region by Thursday afternoon and that will set us up with a dry but cold Friday.
Another shot as snow is possible in the southeastern half of the state Saturday. Accumulations look minor, if any, for most.
Temperatures will be frigid all weekend long. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only get to the 20's and 30's.
Teens and possible single-digit temperatures are expected overnight Sunday.
Another winter storm looks to move into the area Monday afternoon lasting through Tuesday.
As the forecast stands, we could be dealing with another round of ice across portions of the area. We'll get a better picture of what's to come as we get closer to next week.
