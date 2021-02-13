A major winter storm is set to hit Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Sunday night into Monday. Travel from late Sunday night into Tuesday will be tricky across much of the area.
A cloudy and cold night on tap. Temperatures bottom out in the 20s tonight.
For Sunday, more clouds and cold. Most of the day should be quiet with highs near the freezing mark. Light mixed precipitation moves in during the evening. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected overnight into Monday morning. Lows will dip to the mid 20s.
Another round of heavier precipitation moves in Monday (President's Day) afternoon through Monday night. It will be a mix initially, turning to all snow as the storm exits overnight. Highs will only be in the 20s with lows in the teens.
As much as 6" of snow may fall over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee by Tuesday morning. In Nashville, expect 1"-2" of snow, on top of a build up of freezing rain and sleet, by Tuesday morning. We'll have lesser amounts farther south & east.
All the precipitation clears out Tuesday, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s. Lows remain in the teens.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 30s.
Late Wednesday into Thursday, another winter storm will move through Middle Tennessee-- starting off as rain, turning to sleet and freezing rain, then snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.