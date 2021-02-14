Winter Storm Warning in effect for southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee starting tonight and lasting through early Tuesday morning. Significant snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations are likely. This will come in two waves.
The first wave of this winter storm hits around after dinner time on Sunday as freezing rain, sleet and snow move into the Midstate. Don't expect to wake up Monday morning with a ton of snow. Areas northwest of the Metro stand the best chance to see snow by morning. More ice than anything leading to poor travel conditions. Lows in the 20s tonight with wind chills in the teens.
The second round moves in mid to late morning on Monday. Starting off as mixed precipitation and turning to all snow. This is going to be the more potent round of winter weather.
There will be a wide range of snow accumulation. 4-8"+ possible over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee by Tuesday morning. In Nashville, expect 2-4" of snow is possible, on top of a build up of freezing rain and sleet. We'll have lesser amounts farther east in the Plateau, 1 to 2" of snow.
The storm departs early Tuesday, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s. Lows remain in the teens.
Still no sunshine on Wednesday. Just plain cold in the 30s for highs underneath a mostly cloudy sky.
Late Wednesday into Thursday, another winter storm will move through Middle Tennessee-- starting off as rain, turning to sleet and freezing rain, then snow. The most meaningful snow chances will be for our northwest counties.
By Friday, wintery weather chances come to an end. Temperatures hold in the 30s for highs with lows in the 20s.
We'll gain some momentum heading into the weekend as temps climb. Saturday will be partly cloudy in the 40s. Sunday highs will be near 50 with a limited risk for showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.