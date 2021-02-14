A major winter storm is set to hit Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky tonight into early Tuesday morning. Travel from late Sunday night into Tuesday will be tricky across much of the area.
Another bitterly cold day with highs staying below freezing in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with periods of light freezing drizzle possible. Tonight, freezing rain, sleet and snow move into the midstate and expected to stick around through most all of Monday. Lows will dip to the mid 20s overnight.
A second round of heavier precipitation moves in Monday (President's Day) afternoon through Monday night. It will be a mix initially, turning to all snow as the storm exits overnight. Highs will only be in the 20s with lows in the teens.
Some weather models show as much as 8" of snowfall accumulations over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee by Tuesday morning. In Nashville, expect 2"-4" of snow is possible, on top of a build up of freezing rain and sleet. We'll have lesser amounts farther east in the Plateau.
All the precipitation clears out Tuesday, leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky and below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s. Lows remain in the teens.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 30s. Late Wednesday into Thursday, another winter storm will move through Middle Tennessee-- starting off as rain, turning to sleet and freezing rain, then snow.
