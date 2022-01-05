A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to an expected winter storm & frigid Arctic air.
This afternoon will be perfect to prepare for tomorrow's storm. It'll be variably cloudy and mild with highs in the low 50s.
Arctic air begins to return tonight. By sunrise Thursday, snow showers will be developing around Nashville. Snow will quickly become more widespread and intensify by mid morning. Farther south, over the southern two tiers of counties in Middle Tennessee, a few hours of sleet and freezing rain will be possible. As much as 0.3" of ice build up will be possible in parts of southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Precipitation flips to all snow for the entire Mid State before the storm exits. Accumulating snow will end in Nashville by 3 pm, with just flurries thereafter.
1" - 3" of snow is likely for most of the Mid State with this storm. Up to 1" will be possible over southern Middle Tennessee. 3" - 5" will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau, westward toward the Davidson/Wilson County line.
Tremendous cold takes over for Friday. Temperatures moderate Saturday. Sunday, count on showers. More cold air is likely for Monday and Tuesday.
