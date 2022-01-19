A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Rain transitioning to freezing rain, then sleet, and then a few snow showers tonight. Minor accumulations will be possible as Arctic air moves in.

Tonight Arctic air is invading the Midstate. The much colder air is changing the rain over to a brief period of freezing rain, and/or sleet, and then snow showers before it exits the Mid State by morning.

The transition from rain to a wintry mix will begin in the Nashville area by 10 pm. Precipitation should be finished in Nashville by 3 am, Thursday. The low will dip to the teens to mid 20s.

By sunrise on Thursday, 1-2 inches of snow will be possible in southcentral Kentucky. Southwest Kentucky could have as much as 1 inch of snow. Areas as far south as the I-40 corridor may wake up to a dusting to 1/2-inch of snow on top of minor freezing rain and sleet accumulations.

Treacherous roads won't affect all areas. However, they are likely in spots, so travel with extreme caution on Thursday.

Frigid Arctic air will be in place Thursday through Saturday. Expect sunshine each day.

Some temperature moderation is likely Sunday and Monday of next week, still sunny with high s in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday another rain/snow mix is possible. The high will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be cold with the high in the mid 30s.