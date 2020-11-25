A Wind Advisory is in effect from until noon. Expect winds of 15-25 mph with gusts possible to 45 mph.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are also likely. One or two storms, especially during the late morning through early evening, could contain damaging wind gusts. There's an exceptionally remote chance a short-lived minimal tornado develops as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Thanksgiving will be dry with breaking clouds. Lows near 50 and highs will be near 60.
Friday variably cloudy with a few more showers pass through late in the day. High in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be dry and mild. Highs near 60.
More rain arrives on Sunday. Staying mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
On the heels of that system, much colder air will move in Monday, turning any lingering rain to a mix of rain and snow showers. The morning low Monday will be in the mid 30s with the high in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday will be very cold in the mid 20s to start then warming to the mid 40s. Some sunshine will return.
