4WARN Weather Alert: Widespread showers today; drier days ahead

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today for the potential of isolated flooding.
Ida's remnants will continue to work through Middle Tennessee today.
Flooding remains the biggest concern as the rain slowly crawls through the area.
Showers will begin to fade by late this afternoon and into tonight.
A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday, but most should end up dry.
By Thursday, sunshine will begin to pour back into the Midstate.
In fact, ample sunshine is in the forecast Thursday through Sunday.
Noticeably cooler temperatures will move in Thursday & Friday with highs hanging out in the mid to low 80's.
Will moderate back to the upper 80's Saturday and Sunday.
The humidity will also back off enough to give us a few days of relief from the sweltering summertime heat.
