4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Wednesday.
This afternoon will remain pleasant, albeit breezy. As clouds continue to move in, highs will be in the low 60s.
Wind will increase overnight, as temperatures fall briefly then rise again toward morning. The wind will gust to 40 mph occasionally Wednesday, so ensure patio umbrellas are collapsed and objects that could become flying debris are secured. Showers and a few thunderstorms are also likely. One or two storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening, could contain damaging wind gusts. There's an exceptionally remote chance a short-lived minimal tornado develops as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Thanksgiving will be dry with breaking clouds -- lows near 50 and highs in the lowermost 60s.
Late Friday, a few more showers pass through. Saturday will be dry, before more rain arrives Sunday. On the heels of that system, much colder air will move in Monday, turning any lingering rain to a mix of rain & snow showers.
