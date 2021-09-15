*** DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect for southern Kentucky until 9am, Thursday.
Overnight, isolated showers will come to an end. Watch for areas of fog if you'll be traveling. We'll have lows in the upper 60s by sunrise, Thursday.
The highest chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms shifts to southern and eastern Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon as many communities that got rain Wednesday get a chance to dry out. Rain chance in Nashville -- 30%.
As more deep moisture slides up into the area on Friday and Saturday, count on a few more showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon.
Even more widespread coverage of pop-up rain and storms is likely Sunday and Monday. We then trend back to 40% for the rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
