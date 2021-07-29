A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for excessive heat and humidity.
A Heat Advisory continues for most of Middle Tennessee until 7 pm because of the unusually hot weather. Be sure to look before you lock the car, ensuring kids and pets are taken with you. It's a good idea to check on elderly friends and neighbors to ensure they remain comfortable. Pets will need access to fresh, cool, clean water through the day to stay safe.
Heat Indices will range from 100° - 106° today.
The temperature in Nashville this afternoon will likely be in the upper 90s. Outside of Nashville, expect low-mid 90s for highs.
Tonight will be slow to cool. The low in the morning will be well above average at 77 degrees. Hot weather's on tap again for Friday, with mid 90s likely.
A weak cold front slides through on Friday with just a few showers and thunderstorms. The most likely area for rain will be southern Middle Tennessee, during the afternoon.
It will still be a toasty weekend, just not as hot as today.
A shower or two will be possible Saturday, but most everyone will stay dry.
Showers and thunderstorms will be more common on Sunday as a stronger cold front enters Middle Tennessee. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s.
Expect mid-upper 80s with notably lower humidity for the start of next week.
