A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today for freezing temperatures along with black ice and slick spots on the roads. Use caution while traveling today.
High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to get out of the upper 20s and low 30s today and tomorrow. With the wind, our Wind Chill values will hang in the upper teens and lowermost 20s through the afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will be even colder with much of the area waking up to teens Friday morning. Highs will only reach the low 30s Friday afternoon.
It will be a touch warmer this weekend but still pretty chilly.
Bundle up if you're going to the Titans game this weekend-- Highs Saturday will hover in the mid 30s and a few of us get back to the low 40s on Sunday. Thankfully, it is going to be a sunny weekend which will try to make us feel warmer.
Our next shot at rain does not arrive until Tuesday of next week. It is not a great chance at this point but that could change as we get closer to next week.
