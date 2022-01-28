A 4WARN Weather Alert continues overnight as additional snow showers may drop up to an additional inch of snow by morning, east of Nashville. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cumberland Plateau and south central Kentucky. In those areas, roads will be treacherous.
Saturday will be sunny, but very cold with less wind. Count on highs in the upper 20s - mid 30s.
Sunday will start cold, but will warm into the low-mid 50s.
Even warmer air will develop for most of next week. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday.
Another sharp cold front will pass through Middle Tennessee on Thursday, allowing bitterly cold air to return next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.