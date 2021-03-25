Cody Murphy provides the latest information on today's severe storm threat in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

 

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible today.

A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for counties along the Tennessee-Alabama border.

Tornado watch until 8 p.m. - 3/25/21
 
 

A second wave of rain and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.

Severe risk map - 3/25/21
 
 

As highlighted above, damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible with any given storm through this evening.

You NEED to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening and KNOW where to seek shelter in your home in a moment's notice. 

News4 App Weather

You can track the storms and receive alerts as storms move into the area with the FREE News4 App here

Our severe threat will diminish by midnight tonight and we'll be dry and pleasant to end the week on Friday. High near 70.

On Saturday, we start dry but showers and a few storms will invade areas south of I-40 during the afternoon and evening. The high will be in the mid 70s. There will once again be a chance for isolated strong to severe storms Saturday.  

Showers linger into early Sunday morning, but things should be wrapping up by the afternoon. High in the upper 60s.

Monday partly cloudy, high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday expect showers with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and mid 50s Thursday.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.