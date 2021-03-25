A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible today.
A tornado watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for counties along the Tennessee-Alabama border.
A second wave of rain and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely.
As highlighted above, damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible with any given storm through this evening.
You NEED to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening and KNOW where to seek shelter in your home in a moment's notice.
You can track the storms and receive alerts as storms move into the area with the FREE News4 App here.
Our severe threat will diminish by midnight tonight and we'll be dry and pleasant to end the week on Friday. High near 70.
On Saturday, we start dry but showers and a few storms will invade areas south of I-40 during the afternoon and evening. The high will be in the mid 70s. There will once again be a chance for isolated strong to severe storms Saturday.
Showers linger into early Sunday morning, but things should be wrapping up by the afternoon. High in the upper 60s.
Monday partly cloudy, high in the upper 60s.
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday expect showers with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and mid 50s Thursday.
