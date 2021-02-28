A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky until 10 a.m.
It will be warming up quickly as gusty south breezes kick up. Highs in the middle 70s. Late in the afternoon, mainly after 4PM, a broken line of thunderstorms move in. Thunderstorms have the potential to turn severe quick with damaging wind and a tornado threat. Flooding rain concerns increase through the evening into tonight. An additional 1 to 3" of rain expected tonight.
The risk for severe weather will continue into the early morning hours of Monday before diminishing.
Calmer weather expected for Monday, highs will be in the middle 50s.
The rain break won't last long, there's another round Tuesday and Tuesday night. Morning low in the upper 30s. Afternoon high in the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with highs in the low 60s.
Highs in the 60s hold through week's end and a limited risk for rain.
