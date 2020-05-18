4WARN Weather Alert for Tonight for strong to severe thunderstorms east of I-65 and in southern Kentucky.
Tornado Watch until 8PM for Clinton and Cumberland Counties in Kentucky
Mostly cloudy through this evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-65. One or two storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind and small hail. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.
Wet weather continues for several days. Periods of rain showers and thunderstorms each day through Thursday with highs temps in the low to mid 70s.
Chances of rain will decrease by the end of the week but they won't be zero. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s. This includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Monday partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower, high in the mid 80s.
