A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon. A few could contain damaging wind gusts. Frequent lighting and heavy downpours are also expected.
Stay weather aware with News4 and the News4 app.
Rain and storms will gradually diminish this evening. Then, another round of showers and storms will enter the Mid State by morning. In fact, widespread rain is likely during the morning, decreasing during the afternoon.
Count on spotty storms on Friday. A round of showers and storms will kick off the weekend, too. Then, somewhat drier and hotter weather will build in for Sunday and beyond.
